Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s time to take a look at the final injury reports for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills heading into this Sunday’s contest at Orchard Park. One side has plenty of drama and intrigue to talk about and the other. . .well, not so much.

Minnesota Vikings Week 10 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Cam Dantzler Sr. CB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Dalvin Tomlinson DL Calf DNP DNP DNP Out Garrett Bradbury C Ankle DNP LP FP --- Adam Thielen WR Ankle LP FP FP ---

No real surprises on the report for the Vikings this week. Dalvin Tomlinson will miss his second straight game with a calf issue, while Dantzler was declared a long shot to play this week back on Monday, so him being listed as “out” is no surprise. Rookie Akayleb Evans is now set to make his first NFL start in Dantzler’s place on Sunday afternoon.

Buffalo Bills Week 10 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Jordan Poyer S Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out Greg Rousseau DE Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Kaiir Elam CB Ankle LP DNP DNP Doubtful Josh Allen QB Right Elbow DNP DNP LP Questionable Tremaine Edmunds LB Groin/Heel DNP DNP LP Questionable Spencer Brown OT Ankle LP FP FP --- Dane Jackson CB Ankle LP FP FP --- Matt Milano LB Oblique LP FP FP --- Mitch Morse C Elbow LP FP FP --- David Quessenberry OL Groin LP FP FP --- Cam Lewis CB Forearm FP FP FP ---

Buffalo has declared a pair of defensive starters out for this one. But, let’s be honest. . .the only thing you care about at this point is Josh Allen’s status. Well, the Bills’ star quarterback did return to practice on Friday in a limited capacity and will, reportedly, be the dreaded “game-time decision” on Sunday afternoon, meaning that we probably won’t actually know anything until the inactives come out approximately ninety minutes before kickoff. Fun.

Those are the final injury reports for the Vikings and the Bills heading into this weekend’s big Week 10 matchup, folks. We’ll have plenty more coverage of this weekend’s game as we get closer to kickoff.