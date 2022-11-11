Raiders poach Jacob Hollister from Vikings practice squad

There’s been a bit of a shift at the tight end position for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed tight end Jacob Hollister off of the Vikings’ practice squad to their active roster. Hollister had been signed by the Vikings back in September and had been on the practice squad since then. He had been elevated to the active roster twice and played almost exclusively on special teams, logging just one offensive snap in those two games.

This actually works out pretty well for Hollister, as he spent the preseason with the Raiders, so he’ll likely have a smooth transition back. . .which is nice.

This comes in the wake of the news that tight end Ben Ellefson has returned to practice for the Vikings. Ellefson went on injured reserve back in early October and was forced to miss four games as a result. He has now entered a 21-day window during which the team has to decide whether to bring him back to the active roster or leave him on IR, which would end his season.

Presumably, Ellefson will return to the TE3 role behind T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt with Irv Smith Jr. likely done for the remainder of the regular season. This also means that the Vikings have an extra spot on their practice squad that they don’t necessarily have to fill with another tight end with Ellefson likely returning to the roster soon. The team does have rookie Nick Muse on the practice squad, who has been elevated to the active roster twice so far this season.