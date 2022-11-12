Skol Schemes, Week 10: Bills Podcast Preview

Cover 1 is a site that does high quality Bills coverage. They are varied in their work, have multiple strong analysts, and are passionate about their beloved team.

Anthony from Cover 1 was nice enough to have me on his podcast to talk all about the Bills Vikings Week 10 showdown. We covered scheme, structure, and key matchups to look forward to in a test of top teams:

Speaking of Cover 1, I also made a video breaking down some variations of Cover 1 that the Titans used versus the Chiefs. The Vikings showed some Cover 1 versus the Commanders and may continue to evolve their man coverage package as the season goes on: