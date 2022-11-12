Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 12-13 November 2022

We’ve made it to the weekend, folks, which means that we’re now just a day away from the Minnesota Vikings taking to the field again to take on the Buffalo Bills. Hopefully today will go by fairly quickly because this weekend’s game is going to be a big one.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Warren took a look at the Vikings’ 7-1 record and whether or not they’re for real.

Arif and James are back with a new episode of Norse Code.

Our NFL picks are out, and I’m lagging behind pretty much everyone in pretty much everything.

The final injury reports are out and the Bills’ quarterback situation will have drama right up until the inactives come out.

Jacob Hollister is no longer a member of the Vikings, as the Raiders signed him away from the practice squad.

Warren also has a look at this weekend’s matchup.

