Vikings sign Duke Shelley to active roster

UPDATE: The corresponding roster move was to place CB Cameron Dantzler on injured reserve. Dantzler will miss at least the next four games.

With Cameron Dantzler ailing and likely to miss another game or two, the Minnesota Vikings have added to their cornerback depth heading into this weekend’s game with the Buffalo Bills.

The team has announced that they have signed cornerback Duke Shelley to the active roster from the practice squad. No word yet on a corresponding move to put him there.

Shelley signed with the Vikings’ practice squad back in September and has been elevated from the practice squad to the main roster twice this season, meaning that he had one more elevation remaining. However, the Vikings wanted to get him onto the 53-man roster so they’ve decided to sign him outright rather than elevate him again.

This means that the Vikings now have two open spots on the practice squad, following the Shelley signing and tight end Jacob Hollister signing with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.

Once we get the corresponding move for the Shelley signing, we will update this story to bring it to you.