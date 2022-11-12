SB Nation Reacts Results: Another confidence drop after a win for Vikings fans

Last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings won their sixth consecutive game as they put together yet another furious rally to come back from the brink of defeat and take down the Washington Commanders in the nation’s capital.

Today, for the third week in a row, we learn that confidence that the team is moving in the right direction has dropped. . .at least, according to the folks that respond to our SB Nation Reacts surveys about the team.

According to our poll for this week, 84% of our respondents believe that the Vikings are heading in the right direction. That’s a very small drop from last week when that number was at 85%, but it’s a drop nonetheless.

Again, I’m not going to speculate as to why confidence is dropping as this team keeps winning football games, other than the idea that some folks still think there are a bit of smoke and mirrors involved with what the team is doing at this point. Yes, they’re winning a bit ugly, but they already have as many wins in one-score games this season as they did last year, and last season they played in fourteen such games. That has to signal something, I would think.

We’ll see what happens next week after the Vikings face the Buffalo Bills in what’s sure to be a very tough matchup. If they manage to knock off the Bills, then confidence would have to start going upwards, right?

Right?

Well, I suppose there’s only one way to find out.

Thanks to everyone that took the time to respond to this week’s survey, and we’ll be back with another one again next week.

