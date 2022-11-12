Vikings place Cam Dantzler on injured reserve

When talking about Cameron Dantzler’s ankle injury, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spent the week telling reporters that it was a week-to-week injury.

As of today, it’s at least a four-week injury.

The team has announced that Dantzler is being placed on injured reserve, meaning that he will be out for at least the next four games. He is expected to return at some point this season, but the earliest we’ll see him back is the Week 14 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Dantzler had been playing pretty well this season after being sort of up-and-down in his first two years in the league. This will be a significant hit to a Vikings’ roster that, to this point, has done well in avoiding major injuries this season.

The team has signed cornerback Duke Shelley to the active roster to take Dantzler’s roster spot. More importantly, rookie Akayleb Evans will make his first NFL start on Sunday in Buffalo as Dantzler’s replacement. Evans did a pretty solid job of acquitting himself in the Vikings’ victory over Washington after Dantzler departed. Hopefully he can keep that momentum going as he moves into the starting lineup.

