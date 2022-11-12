Vikings vs Bills - Ride ’Til I Can’t No More

In today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers, the Vikings are coming off winning their sixth game in a row to achieve a 7–1 record. They have a tough test this week against the Buffalo Bills. How will they do? Let’s find out.

I’m sure almost everybody has seen videos of Kirk Cousins in chains [Kirko Chainz]. It was on the flight home from the game against the Washington Commanders. He took off his shirt, donned just about everybody’s ice, and danced in the aisle of the aircraft. Is this a sign of new leadership? Is this a sign that Kirk Cousins is more relaxed? Is this a sign that his teammates believe in him? Has Kevin O’Connell inspired this? Can the team keep winning if this trend continues?

Speaking of Kevin O’Connell he talked about throwing 50-50 balls up to Justin Jefferson. He believes JJ will come down with those balls more often than not. He’s even encouraged Cousins to take those shots. When Kirk was known for being conservative, if he didn’t see numbers on a jersey, he wasn’t gonna throw it. Has this change in mentality led towards increased production, and then resulted in more wins?

Darren and Dave will break down those items along with giving you your Vikings vs Bills, pregame show. The Buffalo Bills, who had the Vikings number recently and have won most of the games when the two teams meet. It started back when Josh Allen was a rookie and the Vikings were favored by double digits. The Bills are one of the most dominant teams in the league, if not the top team. They are highly favored to make it to the Super Bowl and win it. Could this be a Super Bowl preview game? What if Josh Allen doesn’t play because of his injury to his UCL? If Case Keenum must play, it will sort of be ironic that the stars of the Minneapolis Miracle, Keenum and Stefon Diggs will reunite against their former team Sunday in Buffalo. Who do you predict will win this game? Find out why on today’s show.

This and more today on 2OB.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1: Kirko Chainz – leader of men?

Theme #2: Justin Jefferson and learning to love the 50/50 ball

Theme #3: Vikings at Bills game preview

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket ’s & @DailyNorseman’s blogger show with Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare, along with an occasional special guest appearance from Tyler Forness @TheRealForno. Plus, enjoy an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew and if you are into rocking wood art, check out @thatsbadassmn.