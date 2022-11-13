Guess what, everybody? It’s officially game day for your Minnesota Vikings! After another week of waiting, we get to see the purple return to the gridiron today as they take on one of the AFC’s best teams in the Buffalo Bills. This should be a pretty solid matchup and we might even get some interesting weather thrown in on top of it.

We want to make sure that everyone that wants to follow along with the action is able to do so, and to that end we’re putting all of the information you need right here in one convenient place. Let’s get to it!

Television Info

We are, once again, kicking things off at the best time for NFL football to get underway, that being noon Central time. This game will be broadcast on FOX, including KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, with Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on the call. If you’re wondering whether or not you’re in the local broadcast area for this one, here’s the map from the good folks at 506 Sports. If you’re in the barely-visible red area, you’ll be receiving the Vikings/Bills game on your local FOX affiliate.

If you’ll be relying on the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket package to view this week’s game, you’ll want to point the box to Channel 709.

For our men and women in uniform serving overseas, the American Forces Network will be showing this one LIVE on AFN Sports. Kickoff for this one is slated for 1700Z, which works out to 1900L for everyone watching from Central Europe, 2100L for those on Arabian Standard Time, and 0300L on Monday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

As usual, the Vikings Radio Network affiliates throughout the upper midwest will be carrying this one. If you’re not sure who the affiliates in your area are, feel free to check the link for the full list.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio to follow this one, you’ll find the Vikings Radio Network feed on Channels 135 and 383. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The gang over at Football Zebras informs us that the officiating crew for today’s contest will be headed up by Craig Wrolstad. The Vikings saw Wrolstad’s crew in two road games last season, as his crew handled the Vikings’ 34-28 overtime victory over Carolina as well as their 29-27 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Weather Info

This is where things could get a bit interesting, according to our friends at WeatherNation. The weather looks as though it will definitely be a factor for this one, as the Buffalo area got wintry precipitation all night and all throughout this morning as well. By the time we get to kickoff, temperatures will have ascended into the low 30s with continuing precip and winds out of the west at around 15 miles/hour. It should make for an interesting afternoon in Orchard Park.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are a 3.5-point favorite going into today’s game, which is a significant change from the opening line for the week, which saw the Bills as a 7.5-point favorite. The over/under for this one is now at 42, which is nearly a touchdown lower than it was when the week started (48.5). Be sure to keep an eye on DraftKings for any changes between now and kickoff.

Streaming Info

Since this is a FOX game, you can watch this one on FOX Sports online by logging in with your TV provider credentials. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV or Sling TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be all the information you need in order to follow along with all of the action from Highmark Stadium this afternoon between the Vikings and the Bills. As we usually do, we will have our Open Thread for the first quarter of play up and running about an hour before kickoff at 11:00 AM Central time.