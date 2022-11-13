Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills: Key information and first quarter discussion

We’re just an hour from kickoff in Orchard Park, folks, and we’re waiting on the start of the big Week 10 matchup between your Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills. Let’s get everyone up to speed with the information they need to be a part of the action today.

Date and Time: Sunday, 13 November 2022, noon Central time

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Television Coverage: KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, FOX affiliates across America, DirecTV Channel 709

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channels 135 and 383, SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings +3, Over/Under 42

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 20, Bills 17

Three Keys

1) Weather the elements - The conditions in Buffalo this afternoon are going to be cold, they’re going to be wet, and they’re going to be windy. This isn’t a situation that the Vikings find themselves in that frequently, and they’ll need to be ready for it. Everything from having the proper equipment to the proper mindset is going to be essential for the Vikings to have an opportunity to win this one.

2) Take what the defense gives you - We learned in our Five Good Questions segments with Buffalo Rumblings this week that the Bills are having difficulty stopping the run. That could mean a big dose of Dalvin Cook, given today’s weather conditions. If the Bills prove to be susceptible to the run, the Vikings need to take advantage of that, but Kevin O’Connell’s offense has been flexible enough to adjust to whatever is needed.

3) Solid special teams - The weather can be a great equalizer in games like this one, and it’s incumbent on the Vikings to continue being solid on special teams as they’ve (mostly) been this season so far. One mistake on a return or a missed field goal could be the difference and the Vikings need to make sure they’re on the right end of that.

Know the Foe: Buffalo Rumblings

Twitter: @DailyNorseman

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailynorseman

That should be everything you need to get up to speed for today’s game, folks. As always, we’ll be firing up a new Open Thread at the start of each quarter, so make sure you’re keeping an eye out for those and keep the discussion moving along accordingly.

Enjoy the game, everyone! Hopefully in about three hours we’ll all be here again to talk about what would be the biggest win the Vikings have gotten this season.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!