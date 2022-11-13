Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first quarter of play at Highmark Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings trail the Buffalo Bills by a score of 14-7.

The Vikings won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Bills the football first. After a drama-filled week, star quarterback Josh Allen did, in fact, lead the Buffalo offense onto the field to start the contest. The Vikings’ defense wasn’t phased, however, and forced a three-and-out on the first possession, taking over at their own 26 after the punt.

It looked like the Vikings might go three-and-out, too, but on third down Kirk Cousins found Justin Jefferson, who broke a couple of tackles and went for 46 yards into Buffalo territory. Then, just three plays later on another third down, Cousins and Jefferson connected again for a 22-yard score to give Minnesota the early lead! Greg Joseph’s extra point was good, and it was quickly 7-0 in favor of the good guys.

The Vikings’ special teams had a significant lapse on the ensuing kickoff, with Duke Johnson returning a short kick into Minnesota territory. It didn’t take long for the Bills to take advantage, as a couple of nice plays from the Bills’ offense and a horse collar call on Eric Kendricks put the Bills into a goal-to-go situation quickly and Devin Singletary crashed into the end zone from five yards out for a touchdown. The extra point from Tyler Bass was good and, just like that, we were tied at 7-7.

The next Vikings’ drive got off to a rough start with Kirk Cousins tripping on Ed Ingram as he dropped back and fumbling the football, but fortunately Dalvin Cook was there for the recovery. Unfortunately, it started a three-and-out for the Vikings and they punted the ball away to the Bills, who started at their own 30.

Buffalo was quickly to midfield on a pass from Allen to Gabriel Davis, and they moved into Minnesota territory from there. Allen then found Stefon Diggs to put the Bills into the red zone, and Allen converted a 3rd-and-11 with his legs to make it a first-and-goal situation for Buffalo. Two plays later, it was Singletary again, this time going into the end zone from a yard out to make the score 14-7 in favor of the home team.

On their next possession, Cousins went deep for K.J. Osborn and overthrew it badly, having it land in the arms of Bills’ cornerback Christian Benford. Benford took it back to the Minnesota 27-yard line to set the Bills up again.

As we move to the second quarter of play, the Bills are looking at a 2nd-and-1 from the Minnesota 18-yard line.

It’s looking to get ugly in Buffalo, as the Vikings trail the Bills 14-7 with the home team looking for more. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play!