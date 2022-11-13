Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

It’s halftime in Orchard Park, and your Minnesota Vikings trail the Buffalo Bills by a score of 24-10 as they head into the locker room.

The Bills started off in the red zone following the Kirk Cousins interception at the end of the first quarter, but their drive stalled in the red zone and they called on Tyler Bass for a 34-yard field goal attempt. His kick was good, and the Bills extended their lead to 17-7.

The next drive got off to a solid start for the Vikings thanks to Kene Nwangwu, who returned the kickoff to the Minnesota 45-yard line. A big third down completion to Justin Jefferson kept the drive alive and the Vikings got all the way down to the Buffalo 2, but a loss by Alexander Mattison and an offensive pass interference call on T.J. Hockenson pushed them back to the 17. That resulted in the Vikings settling for a 27-yard field goal from Greg Joseph to make the score 17-10 midway through the second quarter.

The Vikings’ defense needed a big play, and they got one courtesy of rookie Akayleb Evans. He hit Devin Singletary and forced a fumble that was recovered by Camryn Bynum and returned all the way to the Buffalo 37.

Akayleb Evans gets his shoulder on the ball to force a huge turnover for the Vikings in his first start pic.twitter.com/fORu0BQmBP — Shawn (@syedschemes) November 13, 2022

Huge play from the rookie set the Vikings up nicely to get back on the board, and they found themselves facing a 4th-and-1 from the Buffalo 28 just after the two-minute warning. On the fourth down play, Kirk Cousins tried to hit K.J. Osborn but the pass fell incomplete for a turnover on downs.

Buffalo took advantage, scoring on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis to extend their lead going into halftime when it looked like the Vikings had an opportunity to tie. The touchdown made it 24-10 going into the locker room at halftime.

That’s where we stand in Buffalo after the first half of play, folks. If the Vikings are going to extend their winning streak, they’re going to need a big comeback, though they will get the ball to start the second half.

We’re at halftime at Highmark Stadium with your Minnesota Vikings trailing the Buffalo Bills by a score of 24-10. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of play, folks!