Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

It is once again the point in the afternoon where we all raise four fingers high above our collective heads, as we’ve reached the final quarter of play at Highmark Stadium with your Minnesota Vikings trailing the Buffalo Bills by a score of 27-17.

The Vikings got the ball to start the second half and put together what appeared, at first, to be a promising drive. However, at the Buffalo 36-yard line, Kirk Cousins threw one of the worst passes he’s thrown as a member of the Vikings right into the arms of Dane Jackson for his second interception of the day to put a halt to the drive.

The Vikings’ defense stepped up and forced a punt, punctuated by a big sack on Josh Allen by Za’Darius Smith, giving the Vikings the ball back at their own 23. The Vikings’ offense once again looked like they were moving along, but a penalty on Christian Darrisaw. . .his first penalty of any kind this year. . .negated a big third-down conversion and forced a Vikings punt.

Buffalo then added to their lead with a 45-yard field goal from Tyler Bass that made it a three-score game at 27-10 with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.

The Vikings answered immediately. . .and I mean immediately, as in on the first play of their next drive courtesy of an 81-yard touchdown run from Dalvin Cook! It’s the longest run of Cook’s career and a big play the Vikings sorely needed to make the score 27-17 with a minute and a half left in the third quarter.

Dalvin Cook 81 yard TD on what looks like mid zone to the B gap bubble. C and LG double to the LB, WR blocks the rotating S, and Cook is his own blocker to make 1 miss and erase the angle for a TD pic.twitter.com/0fiCxBeX6S — Shawn (@syedschemes) November 13, 2022

It looked like the Vikings might get a stop to keep the momentum going but, of course, they did not. As we move to the fourth quarter, the Bills have a 1st-and-10 from their own 46-yard line.

If the Vikings want to win their seventh straight, they’re going to need to pull off an impressive comeback, as they currently trail the Bills by a score of 27-17. Can they do it? Come watch with us and find out!