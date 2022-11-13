Vikings Report Rewind LIVE: Vikings at Bills

This week’s matchup between the Buffalo Bills and your Minnesota Vikings is officially in the books, and that can only mean one thing: It’s time to talk about everything we just watched on the latest episode of Vikings Report Rewind LIVE!

Yours truly will join Drew and Ted from the aptly-named Vikings Report with Drew and Ted podcast to break down everything we watched in this afternoon’s game. You can interact with the show in one of two ways: You can either watch the video embed below or you can go over to the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page and interact with the show and with other viewers.

Whatever happened this afternoon. . .good, bad, ugly, indifferent, whatever it might be. . .you can bet we’ll be talking about it in our recap.

We hope that you enjoy the show and would like to get your feedback on everything, whether it’s in the comment section here or over on the YouTube channel. Enjoy the show, everyone!