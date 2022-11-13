Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re approximately ninety minutes away from kickoff at Highmark Stadium, and that means it’s time to take a look at the inactive lists for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills. Let’s see who will be sitting this one out on both sides.

Minnesota Vikings

OT Vederian Lowe

OL Chris Reed

DL Esezi Otomewo

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

OLB Luiji Vilain

OLB Benton Whitley

No real surprises on the inactive list for the Vikings with Tomlinson having been declared “out” on the final injury report on Friday. Cameron Dantzler is not on the inactive list as the team placed him on injured reserve on Saturday.

Buffalo Bills

CB Kaiir Elam

OL Justin Murray

S Jordan Poyer

DE Greg Rousseau

LB Baylon Spector

TE Tommy Sweeney

CB Tre’Davious White

Josh Allen is officially active for the Bills and will start, as it appears most have been anticipating since yesterday when Buffalo didn’t add another quarterback to their roster. They could have brought Matt Barkley up from the practice squad, but they didn’t. No other real surprises on the inactive list for Buffalo.

Those are your inactive lists for the Vikings and the Bills heading into this afternoon’s matchup in Orchard Park, folks. Our discussion thread for the first quarter of play will be dropping at the usual time, 11:00 AM Central.