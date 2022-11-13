Vikings Win One For the Ages

Where do you start?

So many incredible plays. Incredible ending to the fourth quarter. Incredible overtime.

It was crazier than the Minneapolis Miracle game. Crazier than the Brett Favre last second win over the 49ers in 2009. Crazier than the Ahmad Rashad catch over the Browns way back when. Crazier than the Tommy Kramer comeback game against the 49ers. Crazier than the Joe Kapp comeback against the Rams. Crazier than any other comeback the Vikings have had this season.

It was the game of the season in the NFL and will be remembered as one of greatest comeback wins in Vikings history- if not the greatest. It was certainly the craziest.

One For the Ages

So many great games come down to one or two key plays. This game had several. There was the Justin Jefferson catch. The Diggs catch. Cook’s TD run. Patrick Peterson’s end zone interceptions. The Bills’ goal line stand. The Bills’ fumble in the end zone to give the Vikings the lead late in the fourth quarter.

By FAR the game of the YEAR that was!! WOW WOW WOW — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 13, 2022

Improbable Play After Improbable Play

The highlight reel for this game is 20 minutes long. That kinda says it all.

Vikings Team of Destiny?

The Vikings came into Orchard Park 7-1 but still without a signature win and something to prove. The 6-2 Bills were the oddsmakers favorite to win the Super Bowl. The Vikings were on the road in a tough place for visiting teams to win. The Bills needed this game more than the Vikings did.

But the Vikings were a team of comebacks, making plays when they needed it. And they practically doubled the number of key plays they made in critical situations against a bona fide Super Bowl contender.

It was the type of game- and continuance of a season that begins to look like this might be the Vikings year.

Stay tuned.