Check out the Justin Jefferson “Catch” design from Breaking T!

You saw the catch that Justin Jefferson made in the Minnesota Vikings’ 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, right?

Yeah, he had ten catches in the game, but you know which one I’m talking about.

Greatest catch of all time.



1) 4th-and-18

2) One-handed

3) Defender has two hands on ball

4) Take ball away from defender

5) Make sure ball doesn't hit ground https://t.co/pOQ8VgSx46 — Minnesota Vikings Football at The Daily Norseman (@DailyNorseman) November 14, 2022

Well, our friends at Breaking T, as they usually do, have captured this moment in a brand-new design that you can get your hands on right now!

The Catch shows Jefferson going up to make his incredible one-handed grab that kept the Vikings’ chances of winning alive on Sunday. As you can see, the shirt is on a nice heather grey t-shirt and is the same quality that you’ve come to expect from everything at Breaking T.

As always, you can get these designs in numerous forms, whether it’s a t-shirt, a women’s v-neck shirt, or even a hoodie. And they come in sizes ranging from small all the way up to 3XL. It’s a high-quality shirt that won’t shrink or fade even after repeated wearings and washings. I mean, it is the greatest catch of all time, so you’ll want to be able to celebrate it for a while, right?

With the holiday season upon us, there’s no better time to start looking for gifts for the Vikings fan in your life than right now. And nobody has a better selection of quality designs celebrating the Minnesota Vikings and their players than our friends at Breaking T. Head on over and check out our storefront there today and get your holiday shopping done fast!