Vikings vs Bills - Greatest Regular Season Football Game Ever!

On Climbing The Pocket’s end-of-the-game show, The Final Score, we react with you! Was that the greatest regular-season football game ever? The Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills and it will be the biggest test yet for this team. It sure was and turned into the heavyweight battle of the century. The question heading into today was can the Vikings continue to improve their winning record? They did this in a game that had our hearts racing. It was amazing to come back from 17 points down in the 4th quarter and almost win it in regulation but take it to overtime. Will Kirk Cousins make a difference again? When it counts. He wasn’t the only one, was he? Justin Jefferson had a monster game and a Hall of Fame catch that left no doubt he was the best wide receiver on the field. This was despite Stefon Diggs having a very productive game as well. Then Patrick Peterson sealed the dramatic win with his second interception of the day. It was a heart-stopping affair, but with the 33-30 victory, your Vikings improved to 8-1. Watch and react with us!

1) Highlights

2) Lowlights

3) Speed round and your questions

4) What’s ahead

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is here. There are 4 regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did—hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Jayson, Matt, Flip, Ryan, and Dave will be here. Did you like what you saw?

