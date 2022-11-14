 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 14 November 2022

It’s a Victory/Recovery Monday!

By Christopher Gates
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Welcome to Monday at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, and for the seventh time in the last eight weeks, it’s a VICTORY MONDAY for this team’s fans. In this case, it could probably also be classified as a recovery Monday, because that game on Sunday afternoon was absolutely bananas.

Yes, the Vikings came back from a seventeen-point deficit to take down the Buffalo Bills in overtime by a final score of 33-30 in Buffalo. It was one of the wildest games in team history, and certainly one that none of us are going to forget any time soon.

We won’t redirect you to all the stories about yesterday’s game, but here are a few of them.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...