Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 14 November 2022

Welcome to Monday at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, and for the seventh time in the last eight weeks, it’s a VICTORY MONDAY for this team’s fans. In this case, it could probably also be classified as a recovery Monday, because that game on Sunday afternoon was absolutely bananas.
Yes, the Vikings came back from a seventeen-point deficit to take down the Buffalo Bills in overtime by a final score of 33-30 in Buffalo. It was one of the wildest games in team history, and certainly one that none of us are going to forget any time soon.
We won’t redirect you to all the stories about yesterday’s game, but here are a few of them.
- We had a sweet post-game show from the guys at Vikings Report with Drew and Ted, as well as one from our friends at Climbing the Pocket.
- Shawn had a look at Justin Jefferson’s career-best receiving performance.
- The Vikings, as it turns out, had to beat the Bills and the officials to get a victory yesterday.
- Warren has his own look back at the team’s epic win.
- Speaking of Jefferson, he’s back on pace for a 2,000-yard receiving season after what he did yesterday.
- Our friends at Breaking T have already immortalized Justin Jefferson’s catch from Sunday’s win. You know. . .that catch.
