Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 14 November 2022

Welcome to Monday at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, and for the seventh time in the last eight weeks, it’s a VICTORY MONDAY for this team’s fans. In this case, it could probably also be classified as a recovery Monday, because that game on Sunday afternoon was absolutely bananas.

Yes, the Vikings came back from a seventeen-point deficit to take down the Buffalo Bills in overtime by a final score of 33-30 in Buffalo. It was one of the wildest games in team history, and certainly one that none of us are going to forget any time soon.

We won’t redirect you to all the stories about yesterday’s game, but here are a few of them.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: