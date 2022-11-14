2022 NFL Week 11: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings will play five of their next six games in the cozy confines of U.S. Bank Stadium, and that stretch will start on Sunday afternoon when they host the Dallas Cowboys in one of the featured games of Week 11 in the NFL.

The Vikings are coming off of an improbable 33-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, a game that saw them trail by 17 points late in the third quarter and somehow find a way to win their seventh consecutive game. All seven of the victories in this winning streak have been by one score, with the Vikings needing fourth-quarter comebacks in multiple games over that stretch.

Dallas is coming off of a disappointing loss in Green Bay, where they led by fourteen points going into the fourth quarter before allowing seventeen unanswered points to fall by a score of 31-28 in overtime. That loss dropped the Cowboys to 6-3 and into third place in the highly competitive NFC East.

Despite the results of Week 10, the Vikings will actually come into this one as an underdog. Our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have made the Cowboys a 1.5-point favorite in their initial lines, which seems to be a little strange on the surface. That line is definitely something that we’ll be keeping an eye on as we move through the week.

This will be the fourth year in a row that the Cowboys and the Vikings have renewed their acquaintances, and the third year in a row that Dallas has made the trip north to Minneapolis. The Cowboys have won their last two games against the Vikings, including a 20-16 victory last season when backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a victory in prime time.

It’s important to note a couple of things about the start time for this week’s game. This game will be a part of the late afternoon window, meaning that kickoff will be slated for 3:25 PM Central time, and the game will be shown on CBS rather than FOX, which includes WCCO-4 in the Twin Cities.

We’ll be bringing you plenty of coverage of this one leading up to kickoff and we’ll keep it all here in one place for you.