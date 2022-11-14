Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

Week 10 in the National Football League officially concludes tonight at Lincoln Financial Field, as the Washington Commanders make the trip to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

This will conclude this year's home-and-home series between these NFC East rivals. They met back in Week 3 at FedEx Field, where the Eagles cruised to a pretty easy victory, taking a 24-0 lead before ultimately winning by a final score of 24-8.

The Eagles remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL this season, while Washington finds themselves at the bottom of a very competitive NFC East at 4-5.

As you can see, we are unanimous in our belief that the Eagles will remain undefeated after this one is all said and done, but we all also believe that the Commanders will be able to keep it close enough to cover the number. Only GA Skol thinks these teams can put up enough points to reach the “over” for this one.

