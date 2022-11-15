 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 November 2022

It’s officially Week 11!

By Christopher Gates
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tuesday at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website! Week 10 is officially over and done with and we’re on to Week 11, which will mark a stretch where our beloved purple will play five out of six games at home and not travel any further than Detroit. Sounds like a good time to make some hay.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

  • GA Skol is asking you to decide who had the best performance of Week 10.
  • For some reason, the Vikings have opened the betting week as an underdog.
  • Warren attempts to make the case for Justin Jefferson to be the NFL MVP.
  • We tried to put together most of the crazier stats from the win on Sunday.
  • A roster move for the Vikings from yesterday, as they signed veteran TE James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad.
  • Mark has some game balls to give out for Sunday’s victory as well.
  • The Eagles’ loss on Monday Night Football means that, for the first time since Week 2, the Linear Super Bowl title has changed hands.
  • Philadelphia’s loss also means that the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs is officially back in play for our favorite team.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...