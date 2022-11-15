 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Skoldiers - 093 - Insanity

Wild recap of Bills and Cowboys mini preview

Mike and Ed discuss the insanity of the Bills game, the greatness of Jefferson, and the Cowboys entering Historic US Bank Stadium

MVPs

  • Blake Brandel
  • Duke Shelley
  • Ed Donatell

Justin Jefferson

  • Witness greatnes
  • On pace for 2,000+ yards

Kirko Chainz

  • Playing looser
  • Big time throws

Dallas

  • Late Collapse
  • Challenging team

Predictions

