Skoldiers - 093 - Insanity

Mike and Ed discuss the insanity of the Bills game, the greatness of Jefferson, and the Cowboys entering Historic US Bank Stadium
MVPs
- Blake Brandel
- Duke Shelley
- Ed Donatell
Justin Jefferson
- Witness greatnes
- On pace for 2,000+ yards
Kirko Chainz
- Playing looser
- Big time throws
Dallas
- Late Collapse
- Challenging team
Predictions
