On this The Real Forno Show - This team is special. The Minnesota Vikings not only played in the game of the year, but they found a way to beat the Buffalo Bills in upstate New York by a score of 33-30.

The time has come to admit that this isn’t your average or even good Vikings team. This group of men has been tremendous this season, winning seven consecutive games and six come-from-behind wins with Kirko Chains running the show. There are still issues that need to be worked out, especially in the third quarter. However, the vibes surrounding this team are not too dissimilar to 1998, 2009, and 2017 seasons. It’s time to drink the Kool-aid because this team has it.

On the show tonight, we will be discussing the Vikings’ path throughout the game on Sunday, what we can learn from it and how to be better moving forward.

- Vikings at Bills

- The greatest regular season catch ever!

- Kirk Cousins plays when it counts

- Rookies making their mark

- Are these Vikings special?

