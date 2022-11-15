NFL Films captures Justin Jefferson’s teammates reacting to his catch

We’re still not over the incredible catch that Justin Jefferson made to convert on 4th-and-18 late in the fourth quarter in the Minnesota Vikings’ victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Quite frankly, we might never get over it, and that’s okay.

As they generally do, NFL Films had someone in the right place at the right time and got the reaction of a couple of Jefferson’s teammates to his catch. You can see a shortened version of the clip below.

The first reaction in the clip comes from Za’Darius Smith, who states the obvious about Jefferson and his abilities: “He’s just different.”

He certainly is. “Different” as in “way better than everyone else,” to be honest.

The other reaction comes from Jefferson’s running mate at wide receiver, Adam Thielen, who is no stranger to making crazy catches himself. I think Thielen’s reaction pretty much summarizes what all of us were thinking when Jefferson reeled that pass in.

“What?!”

That’s it. Just one word, but it pretty much encapsulates everything.

I hope you’re not tired of seeing Jefferson’s catch and hearing stories about it because we’re probably going to be doing them for a while. But we wanted to share this one with you because it was pretty awesome.