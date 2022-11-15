Vikings bring CB Parry Nickerson back to practice squad

With Cameron Dantzler on injured reserve and Akayleb Evans currently dealing with concussion protocols, the Minnesota Vikings have brought a familiar face back to help with their depth at the cornerback position.

The team has brought cornerback Parry Nickerson back into the fold, signing him to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Nickerson was a sixth-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Tulane University. He had stops in Seattle, Jacksonville, and Green Bay before landing with the Vikings in 2021. He spent most of the year on the practice squad, though he did see action in four regular-season games last year.

Nickerson also spent Training Camp this season with the Vikings, but was let go as part of the team’s final cuts and had not signed with anyone else’s practice squad prior to today.

With the addition of Nickerson, the Vikings have a full complement of players on their practice squad again. Here is the full list: