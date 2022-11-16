Justin Jefferson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Another member of the Minnesota Vikings has just been recognized with a weekly award for his performance, and this one is definitely the least surprising.

After his 10-catch, 193-yard game against the Bills this past Sunday, wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 10.

Jefferson’s 32-yard grab on 4th-and-18 to keep the Vikings’ chances at victory alive has been the talk of the league, but he also had a 22-yard touchdown catch to open the scoring for the Vikings and made several other incredible catches along the way as well.

This makes Jefferson the fourth member of the Vikings to have a weekly award bestowed upon him this season. Kicker Greg Joseph and punter Ryan Wright have both been named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week this season, while outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith won the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week award a couple of weeks ago.

Jefferson’s performance on Sunday put him over 1,000 receiving yards for the third consecutive season, and has also put him within striking distance of Randy Moss’ record for most yards for a receiver in their first three NFL seasons. He needs 88 yards on Sunday against Dallas to pass Moss, and if he does so he will do it with five games to spare.

In addition, the Pro Football Hall of Fame shared this with everyone this morning:

New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame



This past weekend, @Vikings wide receiver @JJettas2 made an all-time catch to remember.



The gloves and arm sleeve that Jefferson was wearing have arrived in Canton and will soon be on display at the Hall of Fame.



@NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/LVKMIxg8qR — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 16, 2022

That’s pretty cool. If anyone gets to Canton and sees this up on display, let us know.

Congratulations to Justin Jefferson on being named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week for Week 10!