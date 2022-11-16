The Daily Norseman is hiring

Every so often, we put out a call for people to have an opportunity to come and work with us here at the best Minnesota Vikings site on the internet. Today is another one of those times, because we are looking to hire a couple of different folks to fill some spots on our team.

Specifically, at the moment we are looking to bring on the following:

Deputy Editor

We would like to add a person to write multiple articles each week as well as handle some basic administrative tasks which could include some of the following; copy editing, managing staff members, and pinch-hitting other roles on the site as needed. Expectations are negotiable based on experience.

Social Media Assistant

We’re looking for someone to help our social media manager on Facebook and Twitter (mostly Facebook at the present time). Responsibilities would include learning how to schedule articles on Facebook in Business Suite and retweeting articles, among other social media duties.

Depending on qualifications, we might have opportunities for other roles on the staff here as well.

Contract roles are compensated with a monthly stipend.

If you think you would like to be a part of the team and are interested in applying, send your resume and writing samples to matthew.warren@sbnation.com with the words “Daily Norseman” in the subject line. If you’re applying for the Social Media Assistant position, writing samples are not necessary, but you should include your Twitter handle when you make contact.

We’re looking forward to hearing from you!