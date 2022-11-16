Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Initial injury reports for both teams

It is officially time for the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys to make their preparations for this weekend’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, as the first injury reports of the week for both teams have been released today. Let’s take a look at who’s dealing with injury issues on both sides of this one.

Dallas Cowboys

Did Not Participate

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (knee)

Limited Participation

LB Anthony Barr (hamstring)

CB Anthony Brown (concussion)

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)

Full Participation

WR Michael Gallup (knee)

OT Tyler Smith (knee)

Not a lot of injury issues at the moment for the Cowboys. Lawrence performed pretty well in the Cowboys’ loss in Green Bay this past week so I’m guessing that the Cowboys are just taking it easy with one of their veterans. Anthony Barr is on the injury list as well, which could potentially hamper any “revenge game” potential there might be for Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion)

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion)

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

Limited Participation

WR Justin Jefferson (toe)

OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee)

Full Participation

No players listed

OMG JUSTIN JEFFERSON IS HURT AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!! I’m going to go ahead and assume that it’s nothing serious. If it was, we would have heard something about it before now.

The Darrisaw injury is cause for concern, though. I know that Blake Brandel stepped in after Darrisaw left Sunday’s game and acquitted himself fairly well, but Darrisaw has played at such a high level this year that not having him out there would be a really significant loss. Here’s hoping that he makes significant progress throughout the week.

Those are the initial injury reports for the Vikings and the Cowboys for this week. We’ll continue updating these throughout the week.