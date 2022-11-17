Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 17 November 2022

Norske Thorsday, everybody! We’re back for another day at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website and Week 11 in the National Football League officially gets underway tonight! We’ve got a big one coming up for our favorite team this weekend, but we’ve still got a few more days to go before we get there.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- Vikings Hot Takes talks about the Game of the Year in the NFL.
- Shawn takes a look at the big Dalvin Cook touchdown that sparked the Vikings’ comeback against Buffalo.
- Camryn Bynum was on a podcast talking about philanthropy and business.
- Justin Jefferson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. I know, I’m surprised, too.
- Our new SB Nation Reacts survey is up and ready for your answers and debate.
- The initial injury reports are out for Sunday’s game and there are a couple of big names on it for the Vikings.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...