Fraudulent No More! Have The Vikings Defeated That Perception?

On this week’s Vikings Happy Hour, the crew welcomes Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling, to discuss YOUR Minnesota Vikings! We’ll go over the Vikings vs Buffalo Bills madness, what makes this team different from years past, and player updates and discuss the strong play we’re having in the trenches. We’ll wrap up the show talking about this week’s formidable opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, and end with predictions.

Discussion topics for episode 074 are:

Questions for Ben:

— What are you noticing from your media vantage point that makes this team different/special?

— Any updates on the status of Darrisaw, Evans, etc.

— Any word on why Shelley entered the game for Booth?

— Are the Vikings legitimate SB contenders after 9 games?

— (If he was there) Discuss the insanity that was the Vikings-Bills game (Matt - highlight the atmosphere in the stadium, intensity of being there, etc.) Ryan - Myles chimes in with thoughts

Other Topics:

Thoughts on having top 20 PFF graded players along the trenches at every position but RG

Cowboys Challenge - what to look for

Wrap Show:

Predictions

