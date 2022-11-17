Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time to kick off a new week of NFL football, ladies and gentlemen! Tonight, Thursday Night Football journeys to Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers will host the Tennessee Titans.

This game could help push our Minnesota Vikings closer to officially clinching the NFC North, as the Vikings’ “magic number” currently sits at four. That means that any combination of Vikings wins and Packers losses that adds up to four will clinch the division for Minnesota. For that reason, we’re obviously hoping for a Tennessee victory in this one.

(Like we weren’t all already hoping for a Tennessee victory anyway.)

Here are our picks for this one, powered by our friends at Tallysight. Lines may vary a little bit based on when folks punched in their selections. If you want to see the latest lines and numbers for this one, head on over to the DraftKings Sportsbook.

As you can see, we’re leaning towards what’s best for the Vikings in this one, as we see the Titans coming into Lambeau and taking a victory back home with them. We also think there will be some points scored in this one, as the “over” is the most popular selection among our selectors.

If you’re going to be watching tonight’s contest, feel free to come in and watch it with us. Enjoy the game, everyone!