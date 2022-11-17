Week 12 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

Week 11 proved that college football is never goingto be dull. Oregon was upset by Washington, UCLA was upset by Arizona, NC State was upset by Boston College, Illinois was upset by Purdue, and Kentucky was upset by Vanderbilt. TCU, LSU, Alabama, North Carolina, and Notre Dame all had to stave off being upset.

Some top performers of the week were ...

Passing

NAME : TEAM : RESULT : COMP : ATT : YDS : TD : INT : RAT

Michael Penix Jr., QB : WASH : 26 : 35 : 408 : 2 : 1 : 185.3

Hendon Hooker, QB : TENN : 25 : 35 : 355 : 3 : 0 : 184.9

Sam Hartman, QB : WAKE : 18 : 31 : 320 : 4 : 1 : 180.9

Rushing

RK : NAME : TEAM : RESULT : CAR : YDS : YPC : TD

Eric Gray, RB : OU : 25 : 211 : 8.4 : 2

Zach Charbonnet, RB : UCLA : 24 : 181 : 7.5 : 3

Tavion Thomas, RB : UTAH : 180 : 8.2 : 2

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB : MINN : 178 : 4.9 : 3

Blake Corum, BR : MICH : 28 : 162 : 5.6 : 1

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB : KEN : 18 : 162 : 9.0 : 2

Receiving

RK : NAME : TEAM : RESULT : REC : YDS : YPR : TD

Tory Horton, WR : CSU : 8 : 168 : 21.0 : 0

Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR : 8 : 164 : 20.5 : 2

Josh Downs, WR : UNC : 11 : 154 : 14.0 : 3

Jalin Hyatt, WR : TENN : 7 : 146 : 20.9 : 1

Zay Flowers, WR : BC : 7 : 130 : 18.6 : 2

The games I am looking forward to are #25 Washington at 36 Oregon, #4 TCU at #18 Texas, 39 Alabama at #11 Ole Miss, Purdue at #21 Illinois, and #7 LSU at Arkansas.

The players I am going to try and keep an eye on are ...

Phil Jurkovec QB Boston College

Will Levis QB Kentucky

Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee

Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky

Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA

Rashee Rice WR SMU

Quentin Johnston WR TCU

Zay Flowers WR Boston College

Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee

Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee

Jake Bobo WR UCLA

Arik Gilbert TE Georgia

Jaheim Bell TE South Carolina

Steve Avila IOL TCU

Sedrick Van Pran IOL Georgia

John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota

Ricky Stromberg IOL Arkansas

Andrew Raym IOL Oklahoma

Andrew Vorhees IOL USC

Braeden Daniels IOL Utah

Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon

Siaki Ika DL Baylor

Gabe Hall DL Baylor

Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson

Lukas Van Ness DL Iowa

Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina

Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC

Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame

K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson

Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia

Trace Ford EDGE Oklahoma State

Dee Winters LB TCU

J.J. Weaver LB Kentucky

Jack Campbell LB Iowa

Jeremy Banks LB Tennessee

Troy Brown LB Mississippi

Drew Sanders LB Arkansas

Noah Sewell LB Oregon

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU

Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami (FL)

Mekhi Blackmon CB USC

Clark Phillips III CB Utah

Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon

Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame

Chris Smith II S Georgia

Jalen Catalon S Arkansas

Stephan Blaylock S UCLA

Thursday, November 17

SMU at 21 Tulane 7:30pm

Rashee Rice WR SMU

DeVere Levelston DL SMU

Tanner Mordecai QB SMU

Jaylon Thomas IOL SMU

Isaac Slade-Matautia LB SMU

Sincere Haynesworth IOL Tulane

Dorian Williams LB Tulane

Nick Anderson LB Tulane

Mykel Jones WR Tulane

Duece Watts WR Tulane

Saturday, November 19

4 TCU at Baylor 12:00pm

Quentin Johnston WR TCU

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU

Steve Avila IOL TCU

Noah Daniels CB TCU

Dylan Horton DL TCU

Dee Winters LB TCU

Kendre Miller RB TCU

Siaki Ika DL Baylor

Connor Galvin OT Baylor

Gabe Hall DL Baylor

Boston College at 18 Notre Dame 2:30pm

Zay Flowers WR Boston College

Christian Mahogany IOL Boston College

Phil Jurkovec QB Boston College

Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame

Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame

Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame

Jarrett Patterson IOL Notre Dame

Cam Hart CB Notre Dame

Miami (FL) at 9 Clemson 3:30pm

Zion Nelson OT Miami (FL)

Tyler Van Dyke QB Miami (FL)

Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami (FL)

Will Mallory TE Miami (FL)

D.J. Scaife Jr. IOL Miami (FL)

Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson

Bryan Bresee DL Clemson

Trenton Simpson LB Clemson

K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson

D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson

Tyler Davis DL Clemson

Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson

Davis Allen TE Clemson

Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson

Joseph Ngata WR Clemson

Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson

Sheridan Jones CB Clemson

1 Georgia at Kentucky 3:30pm

Jalen Carter DL Georgia

Kelee Ringo CB Georgia

Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia

Broderick Jones OT Georgia

Darnell Washington TE Georgia

Chris Smith II S Georgia

Sedrick Van Pran IOL Georgia

Tykee Smith S Georgia

Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia

Arik Gilbert TE Georgia

Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia

Stetson Bennett IV QB Georgia

Will Levis QB Kentucky

Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky

J.J. Weaver LB Kentucky

Kenneth Horsey IOL Kentucky

Iowa at Minnesota 4:00pm

Jack Campbell LB Iowa

Sam LaPorta TE Iowa

Lukas Van Ness DL Iowa

Riley Moss CB Iowa

Jestin Jacobs LB Iowa

Kaevon Merriweather S Iowa

John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota

Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota

5 Tennessee at South Carolina 7:00pm

Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee

Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee

Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee

Darnell Wright OT Tennessee

Jerome Carvin OT Tennessee

Jeremy Banks LB Tennessee

Cam Smith CB South Carolina

Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina

Jaheim Bell TE South Carolina

Darius Rush CB South Carolina

Texas Tech at Iowa State 7:00pm

Tyree Wilson DL Texas Tech

Baylor Cupp TE Texas Tech

Will McDonald IV DL Iowa State

Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State

14 Ole Miss at Arkansas 7:30pm

Zach Evans RB Mississippi

Nick Broeker OT Mississippi

J.J. Pegues DL Mississippi

Jonathan Mingo WR Mississippi

Troy Brown LB Mississippi

Drew Sanders LB Arkansas

K.J. Jefferson QB Arkansas

Jalen Catalon S Arkansas

Ricky Stromberg IOL Arkansas

22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 7:30pm

Tyler Lacy DL Oklahoma State

Trace Ford EDGE Oklahoma State

Spencer Sanders QB Oklahoma State

Brock Martin EDGE Oklahoma State

Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma

Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma

Wanya Morris OT Oklahoma

Eric Gray RB Oklahoma

Andrew Raym IOL Oklahoma

Jalen Redmond DL Oklahoma

7 USC at 16 UCLA 8:00pm

Jordan Addison WR USC

Andrew Vorhees IOL USC

Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC

Courtland Ford OT USC

Mekhi Blackmon CB USC

Brett Neilon IOL USC

Shane Lee LB USC

Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA

Laiatu Latu LB UCLA

Jake Bobo WR UCLA

Grayson Murphy EDGE UCLA

Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA

Darius Muasau LB UCLA

Stephan Blaylock S UCLA

10 Utah at 12 Oregon 10:30pm

Clark Phillips III CB Utah

Dalton Kincaid TE Utah

Tavion Thomas RB Utah

Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah

Braeden Daniels IOL Utah

Cameron Rising QB Utah

Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon

Noah Sewell LB Oregon

Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon

Bo Nix QB Oregon

Justin Flowe LB Oregon

Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon

T.J. Bass IOL Oregon

D.J. Johnson LB Oregon

Yore mock!

TRADES

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars

Sent:

Round 1 Pick 29

Received:

Round 2 Pick 5

Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers

Sent:

Round 4 Pick 5

Received:

Round 4 Pick 14

Round 5 Pick 14

...Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent:

Round 4 Pick 14

Received:

Round 4 Pick 21

Round 6 Pick 35

36: R2 P5 WR Josh Downs - North Carolina 5-10 175

93: R3 P30 RB Blake Corum - Michigan 5-8 210

113: R4 P11 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU 5-9 180

123: R4 P21 DL Zacch Pickens - South Carolina 6-4 305

149: R5 P14 EDGE Tomi Adebawore - Northwestern 6-2 280

165: R5 P30 LB Ivan Pace - Cincinnati 6-0 235

210: R6 P35 S Demani Richardson - Texas A&M 6-1 210

212: R6 P37 C Ricky Stromberg - Arkansas 6-4 313

214: R6 P39 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 6-3 215

This is a smurfs draft. I did not realize the first three picks were under 6 feet until it was over. Don’t matter though. I still like it.

Downs and Corum should add some more juice to the offense which is already juicy!

Hodges-Tomlinson is solid and could be very good in the slot.

After that it is more depth and the usual suspects.

Well, enjoy the games and don’t forget to list who you will be trying to watch.