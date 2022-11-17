Week 12 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

Week 11 proved that college football is never goingto be dull. Oregon was upset by Washington, UCLA was upset by Arizona, NC State was upset by Boston College, Illinois was upset by Purdue, and Kentucky was upset by Vanderbilt. TCU, LSU, Alabama, North Carolina, and Notre Dame all had to stave off being upset.
Some top performers of the week were ...
Passing
NAME : TEAM : RESULT : COMP : ATT : YDS : TD : INT : RAT
Michael Penix Jr., QB : WASH : 26 : 35 : 408 : 2 : 1 : 185.3
Hendon Hooker, QB : TENN : 25 : 35 : 355 : 3 : 0 : 184.9
Sam Hartman, QB : WAKE : 18 : 31 : 320 : 4 : 1 : 180.9
Rushing
RK : NAME : TEAM : RESULT : CAR : YDS : YPC : TD
Eric Gray, RB : OU : 25 : 211 : 8.4 : 2
Zach Charbonnet, RB : UCLA : 24 : 181 : 7.5 : 3
Tavion Thomas, RB : UTAH : 180 : 8.2 : 2
Mohamed Ibrahim, RB : MINN : 178 : 4.9 : 3
Blake Corum, BR : MICH : 28 : 162 : 5.6 : 1
Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB : KEN : 18 : 162 : 9.0 : 2
Receiving
RK : NAME : TEAM : RESULT : REC : YDS : YPR : TD
Tory Horton, WR : CSU : 8 : 168 : 21.0 : 0
Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR : 8 : 164 : 20.5 : 2
Josh Downs, WR : UNC : 11 : 154 : 14.0 : 3
Jalin Hyatt, WR : TENN : 7 : 146 : 20.9 : 1
Zay Flowers, WR : BC : 7 : 130 : 18.6 : 2
The games I am looking forward to are #25 Washington at 36 Oregon, #4 TCU at #18 Texas, 39 Alabama at #11 Ole Miss, Purdue at #21 Illinois, and #7 LSU at Arkansas.
The players I am going to try and keep an eye on are ...
Phil Jurkovec QB Boston College
Will Levis QB Kentucky
Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee
...
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky
Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA
...
Rashee Rice WR SMU
Quentin Johnston WR TCU
Zay Flowers WR Boston College
Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee
Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee
Jake Bobo WR UCLA
...
Arik Gilbert TE Georgia
Jaheim Bell TE South Carolina
...
Steve Avila IOL TCU
Sedrick Van Pran IOL Georgia
John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota
Ricky Stromberg IOL Arkansas
Andrew Raym IOL Oklahoma
Andrew Vorhees IOL USC
Braeden Daniels IOL Utah
Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon
...
Siaki Ika DL Baylor
Gabe Hall DL Baylor
Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson
Lukas Van Ness DL Iowa
Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina
Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC
...
Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame
K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson
Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia
Trace Ford EDGE Oklahoma State
...
Dee Winters LB TCU
J.J. Weaver LB Kentucky
Jack Campbell LB Iowa
Jeremy Banks LB Tennessee
Troy Brown LB Mississippi
Drew Sanders LB Arkansas
Noah Sewell LB Oregon
...
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami (FL)
Mekhi Blackmon CB USC
Clark Phillips III CB Utah
Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon
...
Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame
Chris Smith II S Georgia
Jalen Catalon S Arkansas
Stephan Blaylock S UCLA
Thursday, November 17
SMU at 21 Tulane 7:30pm
Rashee Rice WR SMU
DeVere Levelston DL SMU
Tanner Mordecai QB SMU
Jaylon Thomas IOL SMU
Isaac Slade-Matautia LB SMU
...
Sincere Haynesworth IOL Tulane
Dorian Williams LB Tulane
Nick Anderson LB Tulane
Mykel Jones WR Tulane
Duece Watts WR Tulane
Saturday, November 19
...
4 TCU at Baylor 12:00pm
Quentin Johnston WR TCU
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
Steve Avila IOL TCU
Noah Daniels CB TCU
Dylan Horton DL TCU
Dee Winters LB TCU
Kendre Miller RB TCU
...
Siaki Ika DL Baylor
Connor Galvin OT Baylor
Gabe Hall DL Baylor
Boston College at 18 Notre Dame 2:30pm
Zay Flowers WR Boston College
Christian Mahogany IOL Boston College
Phil Jurkovec QB Boston College
...
Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame
Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame
Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame
Jarrett Patterson IOL Notre Dame
Cam Hart CB Notre Dame
Miami (FL) at 9 Clemson 3:30pm
Zion Nelson OT Miami (FL)
Tyler Van Dyke QB Miami (FL)
Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami (FL)
Will Mallory TE Miami (FL)
D.J. Scaife Jr. IOL Miami (FL)
...
Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson
Bryan Bresee DL Clemson
Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson
D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson
Tyler Davis DL Clemson
Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson
Davis Allen TE Clemson
Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson
Joseph Ngata WR Clemson
Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson
Sheridan Jones CB Clemson
1 Georgia at Kentucky 3:30pm
Jalen Carter DL Georgia
Kelee Ringo CB Georgia
Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia
Broderick Jones OT Georgia
Darnell Washington TE Georgia
Chris Smith II S Georgia
Sedrick Van Pran IOL Georgia
Tykee Smith S Georgia
Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia
Arik Gilbert TE Georgia
Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia
Stetson Bennett IV QB Georgia
...
Will Levis QB Kentucky
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky
J.J. Weaver LB Kentucky
Kenneth Horsey IOL Kentucky
Iowa at Minnesota 4:00pm
Jack Campbell LB Iowa
Sam LaPorta TE Iowa
Lukas Van Ness DL Iowa
Riley Moss CB Iowa
Jestin Jacobs LB Iowa
Kaevon Merriweather S Iowa
...
John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota
Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota
5 Tennessee at South Carolina 7:00pm
Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee
Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee
Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee
Darnell Wright OT Tennessee
Jerome Carvin OT Tennessee
Jeremy Banks LB Tennessee
...
Cam Smith CB South Carolina
Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina
Jaheim Bell TE South Carolina
Darius Rush CB South Carolina
Texas Tech at Iowa State 7:00pm
Tyree Wilson DL Texas Tech
Baylor Cupp TE Texas Tech
...
Will McDonald IV DL Iowa State
Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State
14 Ole Miss at Arkansas 7:30pm
Zach Evans RB Mississippi
Nick Broeker OT Mississippi
J.J. Pegues DL Mississippi
Jonathan Mingo WR Mississippi
Troy Brown LB Mississippi
...
Drew Sanders LB Arkansas
K.J. Jefferson QB Arkansas
Jalen Catalon S Arkansas
Ricky Stromberg IOL Arkansas
22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 7:30pm
Tyler Lacy DL Oklahoma State
Trace Ford EDGE Oklahoma State
Spencer Sanders QB Oklahoma State
Brock Martin EDGE Oklahoma State
...
Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma
Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma
Wanya Morris OT Oklahoma
Eric Gray RB Oklahoma
Andrew Raym IOL Oklahoma
Jalen Redmond DL Oklahoma
7 USC at 16 UCLA 8:00pm
Jordan Addison WR USC
Andrew Vorhees IOL USC
Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC
Courtland Ford OT USC
Mekhi Blackmon CB USC
Brett Neilon IOL USC
Shane Lee LB USC
...
Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA
Laiatu Latu LB UCLA
Jake Bobo WR UCLA
Grayson Murphy EDGE UCLA
Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA
Darius Muasau LB UCLA
Stephan Blaylock S UCLA
10 Utah at 12 Oregon 10:30pm
Clark Phillips III CB Utah
Dalton Kincaid TE Utah
Tavion Thomas RB Utah
Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah
Braeden Daniels IOL Utah
Cameron Rising QB Utah
...
Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon
Noah Sewell LB Oregon
Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon
Bo Nix QB Oregon
Justin Flowe LB Oregon
Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon
T.J. Bass IOL Oregon
D.J. Johnson LB Oregon
Yore mock!
TRADES
...
Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent:
Round 1 Pick 29
Received:
Round 2 Pick 5
...
Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers
Sent:
Round 4 Pick 5
Received:
Round 4 Pick 14
Round 5 Pick 14
...Trade Partner: New England Patriots
Sent:
Round 4 Pick 14
Received:
Round 4 Pick 21
Round 6 Pick 35
...
36: R2 P5 WR Josh Downs - North Carolina 5-10 175
93: R3 P30 RB Blake Corum - Michigan 5-8 210
113: R4 P11 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU 5-9 180
123: R4 P21 DL Zacch Pickens - South Carolina 6-4 305
149: R5 P14 EDGE Tomi Adebawore - Northwestern 6-2 280
165: R5 P30 LB Ivan Pace - Cincinnati 6-0 235
210: R6 P35 S Demani Richardson - Texas A&M 6-1 210
212: R6 P37 C Ricky Stromberg - Arkansas 6-4 313
214: R6 P39 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 6-3 215
This is a smurfs draft. I did not realize the first three picks were under 6 feet until it was over. Don’t matter though. I still like it.
Downs and Corum should add some more juice to the offense which is already juicy!
Hodges-Tomlinson is solid and could be very good in the slot.
After that it is more depth and the usual suspects.
Well, enjoy the games and don’t forget to list who you will be trying to watch.
Loading comments...