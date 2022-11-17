Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Interim injury reports

The second injury reports of the week are out for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings as preparations continue for Sunday’s contest at U.S. Bank Stadium. Let’s see what changes there are to the reports, shall we?

Dallas Cowboys

Did Not Participate

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (knee)

DT Quinton Bohanna (illness, new addition to injury report)

Limited Participation

LB Anthony Barr (hamstring)

CB Anthony Brown (concussion)

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)

Full Participation

WR Michael Gallup (knee)

OT Tyler Smith (knee)

No changes to the status of anyone that the Cowboys listed on Wednesday’s initial injury report. They did add a player in defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna, who is dealing with an illness, but outside of that nothing has changed for the visiting team.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion)

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

Limited Participation

OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) WR Justin Jefferson (toe)

OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee)

Full Participation

No players listed

Only one change to the injury report on Thursday for the Vikings, but it’s a pretty darn big one. Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw was a limited participant on Thursday after sitting out of Wednesday’s session because of concussion protocols. Hopefully he will continue progressing into Friday’s practice and be ready to go for Sunday.

Akayleb Evans, on the other hand, is still out with his concussion, as is Dalvin Tomlinson with his calf injury.

Those are your second injury reports of the week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have the final injury reports right here when they come out tomorrow.