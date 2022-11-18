 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18 November 2022

It’s a pretty good day

By Christopher Gates
Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

It’s Friday, ladies and gentlemen, and Week 11 in the NFL has already gotten off to a pretty great start for us Minnesota Vikings fans thanks to the efforts of the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football last night. Can’t ask for a whole lot more than that, hey?

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

  • Vikings Happy Hour declares that the Vikings are fraudulent no more. I don’t think they ever were, but anyway.
  • Mark has this week’s list of the college football players you need to keep an eye on this weekend.
  • Only one change for the Vikings on this week’s second injury reports, but it’s a pretty darn important one.

Yeah, something a bit different that I thought people might enjoy.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

