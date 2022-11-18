 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Norse Code Podcast Episode 448: Finding Your Inner Keenum (Live from Union 32 - II)

Arif and James and a packed Union 32 Craft House are here to preview the Cowboys game! We go over both sides of the ball, cursed items, and Ham.  A special thank you to everyone who came out to Union 32 for the show. You guys were amazing. A special thank you to all of our listeners, to Union 32 Craft House for hosting us, Pro Football Network, Alyssa, and our Patreon people who continually make these sorts of events possible. 

By Arif Hasan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Norse Code Logo
Norse Code Logo

*****Download Link Here*****

No show notes today

Follow us on Twitter

Arif - @ArifHasanNFL

James - @bigmono

To listen to more, this is the link to that iTunes feed. If you can’t for whatever reason subscribe via iTunes, subscribe to via our RSS feed, which should support the RSS reader or podcast organizer of your choice. You can still leave a review even if you can’t subscribe via iTunes because it’s easy to create an AppleID. We also have a YouTube channel. Our podcasts are automatically uploaded there.

But we also have a Patreon and that should make it even easier to support the best podcast for your Minnesota Vikings. Check it out here. If you wanted to donate via Paypal instead of Patreon, head to this link.

Once again, contact me at arifmhasan (at) gmail dot com or the podcast at NorseCodePodcast (at) gmail dot com. Follow us on twitter at @NorseCodeDN or just me

In This Stream

Norse Code: The Daily Norseman Podcast

View all 457 stories

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...