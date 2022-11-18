SB Nation Reacts Results: Confidence in Vikings rising again

We are back with the results of this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey that a lot of you folks provided answers for. We appreciate your feedback as to how you think things are going for the Minnesota Vikings and we’re happy to share the results with you.

Our first question, as always, was whether or not you think the team is moving in the right direction. After a couple of weeks of decreasing fan confidence, the victory over Buffalo this past Sunday has apparently gotten some of you to change your tune.

Of our respondents, a full 96% of you said that you’re now confident that the team is heading in the right direction. That ties the high-water mark for this season, as that’s the level we hit after the Week 1 victory over Green Bay. I guess beating the prohibitive favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl will change some perceptions, eh?

The other question was about whether or not you think the Justin Jefferson catch was the greatest catch in NFL history. Sure, we’re biased, but I think we got this one right.

We had 76% of our respondents to our poll agree with our assessment that Jefferson's catch on 4th-and-18 to keep the Vikings’ chances of victory alive is, in fact, the greatest catch in the history of the National Football League. There were just so many elements that went into it to make it as great as it was, and even if we’re a few weeks removed from it as we move forward I don’t think its level of awesome is going to change.

Those are our SB Nation Reacts results for this week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll be back next week with more questions about the state of our favorite football team.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.