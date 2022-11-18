Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

We’ve got our hands on the final injury reports for both the Dallas Cowboys and your Minnesota Vikings heading into this Sunday’s clash at U.S. Bank Stadium, and there’s a bit to talk about on both sides of the ledger. Let’s take a look at these reports, starting with the visiting side.

Dallas Cowboys Week 11 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Bryan Anger P Illness --- --- DNP Questionable Anthony Barr LB Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable Quinton Bohanna DT Illness --- DNP DNP Questionable Anthony Brown CB Concussion LP LP FP Questionable Ezekiel Elliott RB Knee LP LP LP Questionable DeMarcus Lawrence DE Foot DNP DNP LP Questionable Michael Gallup WR Knee FP FP FP --- Tyler Smith OT Knee FP FP FP ---

A lot of guys are listed as questionable for the Cowboys in this one, including our old friend Anthony Barr. Lawrence would be a big loss for the Cowboys if he doesn’t play, but I suspect he’s going to give it a go after returning to practice on Friday. I’m not sure what the Cowboys’ backup plan at punter is if Anger is unable to go. Overall, six players were listed as “questionable” for the Cowboys heading into this one.

Minnesota Vikings Week 11 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Akayleb Evans CB Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out Dalvin Tomlinson DL Calf DNP DNP DNP Out Za'Darius Smith OLB Knee LP LP LP Questionable Christian Darrisaw OT Concussion DNP LP FP --- Justin Jefferson WR Toe LP LP FP ---

Tomlinson will miss his third straight game, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him miss the Thursday night game, too, with the short turnaround. With Evans out and Cameron Dantzler on IR, the Vikings will give second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. his first NFL start on Sunday against Dallas. And, obviously, both Christian Darrisaw and Justin Jefferson both not being given an injury designation is pretty big news for the Vikings, who will need both of those guys to win this one.

That’s a look at the final injury reports for the Cowboys and the Vikings heading into Sunday, folks. We’ll have plenty more on this one as kickoff approaches.