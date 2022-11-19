Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 19-20 November 2022

There will be some good games today in college football. I think that #10 Utah at #12 Oregon, #7 USC at #16 UCLA, #1 Georgia at Kentucky (only to see Will Levis), and #22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma could be entertaining or at least interesting.
There is only one game in the NFL that has our interest and it is the game of the week in the entire NFL too. If not then it should be and I’d like to know which game is better. We also have a rooting interest in the Bears and Lions games.
“If” the Vikings win and the Lions lose then all three division rivals will have 7 losses. The Vikings would have a 6 game lead in the loss column with 7 games to play. Not going to get too far ahead but it’s a nice place to be already and the above scenario makes it even nicer.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread ...
- Confidence in Vikings rising again.
- Five Good Questions with Blogging the Boys (we ask the Cowboys blog)
- Cousins into the “elite” quarterback tier’ (Cowboys blog asks us)
- Final injury reports for both teams
- Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 11
A mock just for fun!
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 1 Pick 29, Round 4 Pick 11
Received: Round 2 Pick 1, Round 4 Pick 1, Round 5 Pick 1
...
Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Round 2 Pick 1, Round 5 Pick 30
Received: Round 2 Pick 5, Round 4 Pick 19, Round 7 Pick 3
...
Trade Partner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sent: Round 3 Pick 30, Round 5 Pick 1
Received: Round 3 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 40
...
Trade Partner: New England Patriots
Sent: Round 4 Pick 1
Received: Round 4 Pick 8, Round 6 Pick 2
...
Trade Partner: New York Giants
Sent: Round 4 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 40
Received: Round 4 Pick 24, Round 5 Pick 24
...
36: R2 P5 DL Siaki Ika - Baylor 6-4 358
82: R3 P19 C John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota 6-4 320
110: R4 P8 CB Jaylon Jones - Texas A&M 6-2 205
126: R4 P24 RB Blake Corum - Michigan 5-8 210
159: R5 P24 WR Dontayvion Wicks - Virginia 6-2 208
177: R6 P2 LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas 6-4 220
212: R6 P37 EDGE K.J. Henry - Clemson 6-4 255
214: R6 P39 S Jammie Robinson - Florida State 5-11 203
218: R7 P3 QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington 6-3 218
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...