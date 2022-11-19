Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 19-20 November 2022

There will be some good games today in college football. I think that #10 Utah at #12 Oregon, #7 USC at #16 UCLA, #1 Georgia at Kentucky (only to see Will Levis), and #22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma could be entertaining or at least interesting.

There is only one game in the NFL that has our interest and it is the game of the week in the entire NFL too. If not then it should be and I’d like to know which game is better. We also have a rooting interest in the Bears and Lions games.

“If” the Vikings win and the Lions lose then all three division rivals will have 7 losses. The Vikings would have a 6 game lead in the loss column with 7 games to play. Not going to get too far ahead but it’s a nice place to be already and the above scenario makes it even nicer.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread ...

A mock just for fun!

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Round 1 Pick 29, Round 4 Pick 11

Received: Round 2 Pick 1, Round 4 Pick 1, Round 5 Pick 1

...

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars

Sent: Round 2 Pick 1, Round 5 Pick 30

Received: Round 2 Pick 5, Round 4 Pick 19, Round 7 Pick 3

...

Trade Partner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sent: Round 3 Pick 30, Round 5 Pick 1

Received: Round 3 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 40

...

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent: Round 4 Pick 1

Received: Round 4 Pick 8, Round 6 Pick 2

...

Trade Partner: New York Giants

Sent: Round 4 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 40

Received: Round 4 Pick 24, Round 5 Pick 24

...

36: R2 P5 DL Siaki Ika - Baylor 6-4 358

82: R3 P19 C John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota 6-4 320

110: R4 P8 CB Jaylon Jones - Texas A&M 6-2 205

126: R4 P24 RB Blake Corum - Michigan 5-8 210

159: R5 P24 WR Dontayvion Wicks - Virginia 6-2 208

177: R6 P2 LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas 6-4 220

212: R6 P37 EDGE K.J. Henry - Clemson 6-4 255

214: R6 P39 S Jammie Robinson - Florida State 5-11 203

218: R7 P3 QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington 6-3 218

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: