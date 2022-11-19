Vikings vs Cowboys - Dak Prescott & Kirk Cousins: Who Means More?

In today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers - your Minnesota Vikings are fresh off their biggest win of the season where they beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime 33–30, but that’s not enough with their next opponent ready to stop the winning streak. The Dallas Cowboys come to town in week 11 to face the mighty Purple. Can Kirk Cousins out dual Dak Prescott? Who means more to the team? When it comes to stats they’re both not playing as well as they’d hoped this season, but one is getting wins.

As usual, we will cover three themes in today’s show. First, “look at us now,” a quote from Patrick Peterson. The Vikings currently have an 8-1 record and are the second seed in the NFC. They won their seventh Street game and look to win the eighth. It was a big important game up in Buffalo, and there have been very few that have rivaled it and just pure entertainment. Not only in entertainment, but also in importance. The Vikings pulled it out in the most imaginative ways possible, with the greatest catch ever, a failed quarterback sneak, and a dropped snap for a touchdown.

We will do some quick hits in the second theme. The first one will be TJ Hockenson and what a difference he has made in just the two weeks he’s been on the team. The second will be Danielle Hunter, who seems to have found his place in the Ed Donatelle Defense. Defense production has shot up and everything has been great. The final quick hit will be how Kirk Cousins needs to go to Tom Brady’s school of quarterback sneaks. Kirk and the offense and struggled with this and it is a relatively simple play. The question is why?

Finally, we will delve into the Vikings versus the Cowboys. The Cowboys have a mighty good defense and it will be a struggle to keep the Vikings’ offense chugging and scoring points. Or will it? Darren and Dave will break down this matchup and more as this game is just as important as last week. Join us!

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

This and more today on 2OB.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1: Look at the Vikings now

Theme #2: Quick hitters

Theme #3: Vikings vs Cowboys game preview

