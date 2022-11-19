Vikings sign TE Nick Muse to active roster, elevate Tay Gowan for Sunday

On the eve of their Week 11 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings made a couple of roster moves.

The Vikings have announced that they have signed tight end Nick Muse to the 53-man roster. Muse, who will serve as TE3 for the Vikings behind T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt, has been elevated from the practice squad on a couple of occasions this season and now has a permanent home on the roster. Muse was a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in this past year’s NFL Draft.

To make room for Muse on the main roster, the team has waived OLB Benton Whitley. The Vikings snagged Whitley from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad several weeks ago and added him to the 53-man roster. Whitley did not log any snaps for the Vikings as he was inactive for all three games he was on the active roster for.

The team has also announced that they have elevated CB Tay Gowan from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Dallas. Gowan was signed to the practice squad back in September and has not been elevated to the main roster prior to this week. Gowan is in his second NFL season and has appeared in just one NFL game. That happened last season with the Philadelphia Eagles (who acquired him from the Arizona Cardinals as part of the Zach Ertz trade).

Those are the last moves the Vikings will make prior to Sunday’s game, folks. Now it’s time to just sit back, wait for kickoff, and hope that the Vikings can come out of this one with their eighth consecutive win.