Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 2 November 2022

Yes, it’s hump day again here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings’ website, folks! And what was originally expected to be a quiet day for the Vikings at the NFL Trade Deadline wound up being anything but.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- There was some pretty awful news to start the day, as we learned of the passing of Mike Zimmer’s son, Adam. We once again want to send our condolences to the entire Zimmer family on their loss.
- We then got word of the trade sending tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. We looked at what he brings to the offense from both Shawn’s Skol Schemes and analysis from Warren. We even talked about what uniform number he’ll be wearing when he takes the field for the purple.
- The Real Forno Show talked about the big day Za’Darius Smith had in the win over Arizona.
- Shawn also took a look at what the Vikings did in the red zone against Arizona and why it was successful.
- Matt took a look at Patrick Peterson, who seems to have found the fountain of youth.
- We did a rundown of how many draft picks the Vikings have after the Hockenson deal and where they sit in the draft order.
- More bad injury news for Irv Smith Jr., as it appears he might miss the rest of the regular season with a high ankle sprain.
- Last, but not least, we’ve got this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey for the Vikings up and ready for you to vote on and discuss.
