Viking Hot Takes is back after false starts, holding calls, and pass interference on the highways of Los Angeles. The Minnesota Vikings traded with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. They are asked to grade the trade. What is your take on the trade? The guys take a critical eye on the team and wonder if they are as good as previous Vikings teams starting 6-1. Are they? Will they have the same success or more? This, and their questions get you thinking.

Join us as Flip from Climbing The Pocket will battle Eric Thompson from the Daily Norseman for the 40th episode of Viking Hot Takes on the Climbing The Pocket channel on Tuesday night. You read that right. In this episode, Flip and Eric follow the usual format of the show, with 3 questions each in the 20-minute, and no rolling around on bear skin rugs or doing mushrooms. That would be weird.

Flip asks:

1. Grade the TJ Hockenson trade.

2. What’s the biggest hole on the Vikings’ starting roster?

3. When was the last time the Vikings were 6-1?

Eric asks:

1. Is Irv Smith Jr. done in Minnesota?

2. On a scale of 1-10, how much do you trust Greg Joseph?

3. Which seed will the Vikings get in the NFC playoffs?

