Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s time for the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders to officially begin their preparations for this Sunday’s contest at FedEx Field. It’s Wednesday, and that means the first injury reports of the week are available, so let’s take a look at some of the bumps and bruises both teams are dealing with.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Practice

WR Jalen Nailor (illness)

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

Limited Participation

CB Cameron Dantzler (neck)

OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee)

Full Participation

WR Adam Thielen (knee)

The big one to keep an eye on here is Tomlinson, who left the Cardinals game in the second half with his calf injury. The Vikings have said that Tomlinson is week-to-week with the injury. . .of course, they said the same thing about Irv Smith Jr. and he’s now out for 8-10 weeks. Hopefully Tomlinson will be able to work through the leg issue because he’s had a heck of a season so far.

Camryn Bynum did not practice today either, but it’s not related to injury as he’s dealing with a personal issue.

Washington Commanders

Did Not Practice

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

LB Cole Holcomb (foot)

LB David Mayo (hamstring)

RB J.D. McKissic (neck)

Limited Participation

TE Logan Thomas (calf)

TE Cole Turner (concussion)

Full Participation

DT Jonathan Allen (knee)

C Tyler Larsen (back)

It’s worth noting that the team has allowed DE Chase Young to return to practice with the team today. It would be a bit of a surprise if he played against the Vikings, but he’s back practicing with the team now, in any case. Dotson hasn’t played since Week 4 as his hamstring continues to bother him. We’ll see if he’s in a position to return against Minnesota.

Those are your first injury reports of the week for the Vikings and the Commanders, folks. We’ll keep updating these throughout the course of the week.