It’s game day, folks! And things are going to be a bit different today for this Minnesota Vikings broadcast than they’ve been for most of the season. Today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys will be at a slightly later time and on a completely different network than what we’re usually used to, so let’s make sure that everyone has all of the information they need to follow along with all of the action this afternoon.

Television Info

For the first time since their thrashing of Green Bay in Week 1, the Vikings will be in the late afternoon window on Sunday, meaning that kickoff is slated for 3:25 PM Central time. In addition, this will be the first time this season that a Vikings game will air on CBS, which is WCCO-4 in the Twin Cities. CBS is sending their #1 team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo to call the action for this one.

If you’re not sure whether or not you’re in the local broadcast area for today’s game, here is the weekly map from the good folks at 506 Sports. If you’re in the barely-visible red area, you’ll be receiving the Cowboys/Vikings game.

If you’re stranded in the blue area on the map and need to use the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package to see today’s game, point your receiver towards Channel 715.

For our men and women serving in uniform overseas, this game will be broadcast LIVE on the American Forces Network, specifically on AFN Sports. Kickoff is slated for 2000Z, which works out to 2200L for everyone in Central Europe, 0000L on Monday for those on Arabian Standard Time, and 0600L on Monday for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

As usual, the Vikings Radio Network affiliates throughout the upper midwest will be carrying this one. If you’re not sure who the affiliates in your area are, feel free to check the link for the full list.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio to follow this one, you’ll find the Vikings Radio Network feed on Channels 81 and 226. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The gang over at Football Zebras informs us that the officiating crew for today’s game will be led by Clay Martin. The Vikings saw Martin’s crew twice last season, as they handled the team’s 30-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium and their 37-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. This is the first Vikings game for Martin’s crew this season.

Weather Info

As you’ve probably figured, the weather won’t be a factor for this one at U.S. Bank Stadium. If you’re heading to the game, you’re going to have to bundle up according to our friends at WeatherNation. Temperatures leading up to kickoff will be in the low-to-mid 20s with winds out of the southwest at around 10 miles/hour under mostly sunny skies.

Betting Info

The folks over at the DraftKings Sportsbook still have the Cowboys sitting as a 1.5-point favorite in this one, which is right where they had things opening up at the beginning of the week. The over/under for this one is sitting at 48. If you want to keep track of how the numbers shift leading up to kickoff, DraftKings is the place to look.

Streaming Info

Since this is a FOX game, you can watch this one on FOX Sports online by logging in with your TV provider credentials. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV or Sling TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Live Watch Party Info

As we mentioned yesterday, we’re going to be doing a LIVE Watch Party for this one courtesy of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted. We’ll be getting things started approximately half an hour before kickoff, with the stream being embedded in the quarterly Open Threads as well as running on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube Channel. Watch the game with us, interact with the show, maybe win something awesome. . .it should be a good time.

Post-Game Info

Because of the live watch party, there won’t be a Vikings Report Rewind show this week. There will, however, be an awesome post-game show from our friends at Climbing the Pocket, as there is every week. You’ll be able to find the Climbing the Pocket post-game show on the Climbing the Pocket YouTube Channel as well as The Daily Norseman’s FaceBook page.

That should be everything you need to know to be able to follow along with all of the action from U.S. Bank Stadium as the Minnesota Vikings battle the Dallas Cowboys. We’ll have the Open Threads dropping on our page approximately an hour before kickoff at around 2:30 PM Central time, and we hope that you’ll join us for what should be a great afternoon of football.