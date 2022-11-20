Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

We’re an hour ahead of kickoff in Minneapolis between the Dallas Cowboys and your Minnesota Vikings in a big Week 11 NFL matchup. Let’s get you up to speed with everything you need to be ready for today’s game.

Date and Time: Sunday, 20 November 2002, 3:25 PM Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: WCCO-4 in the Twin Cities, CBS affiliates around the country, DirecTV Channel 715

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channels 81 and 226, SiriusXM App Channel 820

Live Stream Coverage:

Line: Vikings +1.5, Over/Under 48

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 24, Cowboys 20

Three Keys

1) Find Micah Parsons - Parsons might be the best defensive player in the National Football League, and the Cowboys are going to move him all over the place in order to take advantage of matchups. The Vikings will need to know where he is at all times and adjust accordingly because he’s the sort of player that can single-handedly wreck an offensive game plan.

2) Keep Dak Prescott contained - We saw the Vikings have difficulties with Kyler Murray earlier this season, and Prescott has the same ability to move around and keep plays alive. The Vikings need to be disciplined in their rushes and try to keep him contained in an effort to not allow him to do that.

3) Win on special teams - I know I bring up special teams in this space basically every week, but they really can be a difference-maker in games like this one. Greg Joseph has had his struggles, but if he can get right and the rest of the special teams can perform to the level they have been, it will be a great help to the Vikings.

Know the Foe: Blogging the Boys

