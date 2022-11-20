Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first quarter in Minneapolis, with your Minnesota Vikings trailing the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 10-3.

Here is our continuing live watch party for today’s contest.

The game got off to a pretty awful start for the Vikings, as on the Vikings’ first drive Kirk Cousins was strip-sacked by Micah Parsons with the Cowboys recovering deep in Minnesota territory. But the Minnesota defense stood up and limited the damage, with Brett Maher connecting on a 27-yard field goal to give Dallas an early 3-0 lead.

Minnesota answered back on their next drive, marching down the field and getting a field goal of their own, as Greg Joseph connected from 25 yards out to tie things at 3-3. Dallas got the ball back and marched down the field with just about no resistance from the Minnesota defense, as they got into the end zone on a 1-yard run by Ezekiel Elliott to make it 10-3 late in the first quarter.

As we move to the second quarter of play, the Vikings are looking at 2nd-and-7 from their own 43-yard line.

We’re through the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Minnesota Vikings trail the Dallas Cowboys by a final score of 10-3. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play!