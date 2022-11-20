Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

They’ve headed into the locker rooms for halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium, with your Minnesota Vikings trailing the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 23-3 after what’s probably the worst half of football the purple has played all year.

The Vikings started the quarter with the football but Kirk Cousins was sacked for the second time today, forcing the purple to punt the ball back to the Cowboys. Dallas started at their own 17-yard line and it looked like Za’Darius Smith might get a sack that could have changed momentum, but Dak Prescott escaped it and kept the drive going for the Cowboys. That resulted in more Dallas points as Brett Maher connected on a 53-yard field goal to make it 13-3 with five and a half minutes left in the first half.

Unfortunately, the Vikings’ offense went three-and-out on their next possession and gave Dallas the ball back with good field position at their own 41-yard line. Dallas then took the ball and marched down the field. . .again. . .and added more points on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Tony Pollard to make it 20-3 with about a minute and a half remaining in the half.

After the Vikings failed to do anything offensively again, the Cowboys had another opportunity to add points, and Maher connected from 60. . .yes, sixty. . .yards out to make it 23-3 heading into the locker room.

That’s how they went into the locker room at halftime, and this is as bad as the Vikings have looked all season. Can they turn it around in the second half? We’ll see, but as it stands now the Minnesota Vikings trail the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 23-3.