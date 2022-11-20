Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

Once again, this is the time when we ask everybody to raise four fingers high above their heads because we’ve made it to the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. As we hit the final fifteen minutes, your Minnesota Vikings are trailing the Dallas Cowboys by a score of. . .37-3.

The Cowboys got the ball to start the second half, and they remained perfect on their drives as Dak Prescott found Tony Pollard for a 68-yard touchdown pass to make it 30-3 less than three minutes into the quarter. That makes six possessions and six scores for Dallas and the Vikings are just getting worked.

After the Vikings’ offense went three-and-out. . .again. . .the Cowboys continued to pile on with a 1-yard touchdown run from Ezekiel Elliott. That made it 37-3 and made the Vikings’ defense the first one this season to give up points on each of their first seven possessions.

After the Vikings punted. . .again. . .the Cowboys actually had to punt the ball away for the first time today! And with that, we got “more competitive game’d” by CBS. . .well, most of you outside of the Twin Cities area did.

This has been an ugly game all the way around, but thankfully it’s almost over as the Vikings trail this one 37-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Let’s stick around until the end, shall we?