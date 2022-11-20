Dallas Cowboys 40, Minnesota Vikings 3: Woof

The Minnesota Vikings were probably due for a bad performance at some point this season, and on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium they definitely gave us one.

The Vikings’ offense looked listless and the defense had no answers for anything the Cowboys did, as Dallas put up points on their first six possessions en route to defeating the Vikings by a final score of 40-3. The 37-point deficit now stands as the worst home loss in Minnesota Vikings’ history.

The game got off to a pretty disastrous start for the Vikings, with Kirk Cousins getting strip-sacked by Micah Parsons on the third play of the game for a Minnesota turnover. The Vikings’ defense limited the damage, as the Cowboys settled for a 27-yard field goal from Brett Maher to take an early 3-0 lead. Minnesota answered back on their next possession, as Greg Joseph connected from 25 yards out to make it a 3-3 game midway through the first quarter.

Dallas then picked up the game’s first touchdown on a very easy drive that saw them pick up yards in bunches. The Cowboys ultimately got into the end zone on a 1-yard run by Ezekiel Elliott to give them a 10-3 lead with about a minute and a half left in the first quarter.

The Cowboys added more points on their next possession courtesy of another Maher field goal, this one a 53-yarder to make it 13-3 with about five and a half minutes left before halftime. After a three-and-out for the Vikings, Dallas added more points on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Tony Pollard to make it 20-3.

After Maher capped the first half with a 60-yard field goal to make it 23-3 at halftime, the Cowboys continued to pour it on with the first possession of the second half, as Prescott found Pollard for a 68-yard touchdown to make it 30-3 less than three minutes into the quarter.

After yet another three-and-out for the Vikings’ offense, Dallas added another 1-yard touchdown run from Ezekiel Elliott to make it 37-3. Early in the fourth quarter, Maher added another field goal, this one a 50-yarder to increase the lead to 40-3. That’s how it ended. . .mercifully.

We’re not going to go over the numbers for this one, because they’re all bad for our favorite team and you probably don’t want to hear them anyway.

Both of these teams have a short turnaround, as the Cowboys will host the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. The Vikings will also host a Thanksgiving Day game for the first time in their history, as the New England Patriots will come to U.S. Bank Stadium to finish the triple-header.

The Minnesota Vikings see their seven-game winning streak come to an end in spectacular fashion, falling to the Dallas Cowboys by a final score of 40-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Thank you to everybody that got their coverage of this week’s game right here at The Daily Norseman!